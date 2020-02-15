|
REUBEN-POI, Haley. Passed away suddenly at her home in Hicks Bay, aged 39 years. Precious eldest daughter of Christine and Fred, beloved daughter of William. Treasured mokopuna of Whaene and the late Matiu, and Shirley and Rongo. Dearest sister of John and Pauline. Loving partner and Mummy of Tamati, Morphious Matrina- Grace, Hunaara, Hinetapuarau, Rererangi, Waimarie, Manauea and Apanui. Tangi at Hinemaurae Marae, Hicks Bay. Funeral service 1pm Monday, 17th February 2020. Fly free our darling Stonehaven
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020