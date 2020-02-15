Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Haley REUBEN-POI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haley REUBEN-POI

Add a Memory
Haley REUBEN-POI Notice
REUBEN-POI, Haley. Passed away suddenly at her home in Hicks Bay, aged 39 years. Precious eldest daughter of Christine and Fred, beloved daughter of William. Treasured mokopuna of Whaene and the late Matiu, and Shirley and Rongo. Dearest sister of John and Pauline. Loving partner and Mummy of Tamati, Morphious Matrina- Grace, Hunaara, Hinetapuarau, Rererangi, Waimarie, Manauea and Apanui. Tangi at Hinemaurae Marae, Hicks Bay. Funeral service 1pm Monday, 17th February 2020. Fly free our darling Stonehaven



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Haley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -