WAGSTAFF, Hal Hugh OBE. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 2 October 2019 with family at his side, aged 88. Beloved husband of the late Trudie. Leaves behind brother Gary, sons Stephen, David, and Michael, daughters-in-law Beth and Sue, grandchildren Jessica, Amy, Joshua, Hugh, and Margot. A service will be held at the North Harbour Stadium, Stadium Drive Albany, Auckland on Wednesday 9th October at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Well Foundation, Private Bag 93-503 Auckland 0740 or Harbour Hospice, PO Box 331129, Takapuna 0740. Please note, there is venue parking charges, please allow time to make payment or alternatively download the 'AT Park' app to pay ahead of time.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019