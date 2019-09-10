Home

SEED, Hadlow. Passed away after a long illness, surrounded by family, Saturday 7 September aged 83 Dearly beloved husband of Faith. Much loved father and father in law of Debbie and Andrew, David and Karen, and Margaret and Anthony. Cherished grandad of Hugh, Marie, Sarah, Jesse, Charlotte, and Caitlin and adored great- grandad of five. "Now in the arms of Jesus" All communications to The Seed Family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. A Funeral Service for Hadlow will be held at Woodside Estate 130-132 Woodside Road, Tamahere, Hamilton Friday 13 September 2019 at 11:00am to be followed by a private burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
