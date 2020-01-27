|
|
|
NICHOLSON, Haden William. Suddenly at Southland Hospital, Invercargill. On Saturday January 25, 2020. Aged 86 years. Loved husband of Ruthe. Loved father and father-in-law of Denise and Gavin Sanne (West Otago) Leanne and Gavin Grant (Waikaka) and Shiree and David Ross (Invercargill) Cherished grandfather of Chenay and Rowan, Courtney, and Nathan; Kayla and Jonathan, Jenna; Jack, Connor, and Jordan. Our grateful thanks to Rowena Jackson Retirement Village for the care and support given to Dad and our family and the continuing care of our wonderful Mum. Many thanks to the ED staff and doctors of the Medical Ward Southland Hospital. You are welcome to join the family to celebrate Haden's life in C3 Church, 117 Spey Street, Invercargill, at 6 pm, on Wednesday January 29. Private cremation to follow. Messages online at frasersfunerals.co.nz/ tributes. J Fraser & Sons Ltd, FDANZ www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020