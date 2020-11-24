Home

Gysbertha (Bep) TIK

Gysbertha (Bep) TIK Notice
TIK, Gysbertha (Bep). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 22 November 2020, aged 88. Beloved Wife of Jan. Deeply loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Wilma and Grant, Florina, John and Donna, Martin and Carol. Treasured Sister of Flora and the late Gerard, Sister-in-Law of Zyg. Most beloved Oma of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Ons Dorp Care Centre for their wonderful loving care of Bep. A celebration of Bep's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 26 November 2020 at 3.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020
