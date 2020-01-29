Home

Gwynne Hugh KERR

KERR, Gwynne Hugh. On Monday 27th January 2020 Gwynne passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen for 58 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Lloyd, Rae and Norma. Wonderful and generous Grandad of Emma and Andrei, Kathleen and Mitchell and Rosie. Great Grandad of Maisie. A private family gathering will be held. All communications to the Kerr family c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. 3216. James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. 3216
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
