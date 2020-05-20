Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Funeral
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
Howick
Burial
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pakaraka
Gwyneth (Ludbrook) WILLIAMS


1933 - 2020
Gwyneth (Ludbrook) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS Gwyneth (nee Ludbrook). (Born 1933, Pakaraka). Beloved wife of Gordon, mother of Michael and Megan, Mother-in-law of Ros and Granny to Christabel, Tui, Angel, Gabriel and Emanuel, died peacefully on Monday, 13 April 2020 at Howick. With great kindness, grace, faith, and quiet wisdom, Gwyneth dedicated her life to loving and serving others. We are blessed to have had her in our lives and she will be deeply missed. A funeral will be held on Friday, 22 May 2020 at 11am at All Saints Anglican Church, Howick, with a burial at Pakaraka on Saturday, 23 May at 2pm. A memorial service will be announced at a later date for those who cannot attend. Please call or text 027 534 5450 if you would like to attend to assist with numbers.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020
