KEENAN, Gwyneth Joan (Joan) (nee Gall). Died peacefully at Capella House on 8th October 2020, aged 87 years. Loving mother of Sharon (and Tony), Lianne (and Alan) and Andrew. Loved nana of Joanna, David, Peter, Grace, Alice and Hannah. Loved nana Joan of her great grandchildren - Isla and Emily, Georgia and Harriet. Funeral service on Tuesday, 13th October at 2pm at Church of the Saviour, Blockhouse Bay. Our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Capella House.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020