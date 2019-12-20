Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road Pyes Pa
Tauranga
Gwyennth Mary (Khull) ROWE

Gwyennth Mary (Khull) ROWE Notice
ROWE, Gwyennth Mary (nee Khull). Passed peacefully on 18 December 2019 into the presence of her Saviour and Lord, aged 85years. Treasured wife of Ian (deceased), and mother and mother-in-law of Nicholas (stillborn), Louise and Neville, Philippa and Dean. A very precious Mum and Grandma to Edward and Chelsea, Hayden, Ashley and Samantha, Emily, Holly, and Great Grandma to Ra, Levi and Matthew. A special thanks to those who cared for her during her time at Radius Althorp. A celebration of Gwynne's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Saturday 21 December at 12:30pm, followed by burial. Communications to the Rowe family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
