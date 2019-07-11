Home

WILLIAMS, Gwilym Ross Rees (Ross). Born June 01, 1938. Passed away peacefully at Shelly Beach Lodge, Auckland on 6th July 2019; aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Betty and father of Aaron, Brendon and Aimee. Loved Grandad of Sam. A life member of New Zealand Basketball - your legacy will never be forgotten. A service to celebrate Ross's life will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 3 View Road, Henderson on Friday 12 July 2019 at 1.00pm. A private cremation will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019
