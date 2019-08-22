|
COOK, Gwenyth Doreen. Born July 17, 1924. Passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cyril Cook. Loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Martyn and Jane, Marion and Barry and Lois and Peter. Loved Nan of Nicola and Paul, Adrian and Jessie, Michael, and Sally. Great Nan to Reuben, Oscar, Louis, Annabelle and Hazel. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote. Saturday 24th August 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019