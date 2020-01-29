Home

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Davis Funerals
400 Dominion Road
Mount Eden
View Map
Gwenyth Corinne RAWLINGS

Gwenyth Corinne RAWLINGS Notice
RAWLINGS, Gwenyth Corinne. Passed away peacefully at Claire House Rest Home on 27 January 2020 aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Reg. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Shelley and Euan, Dean, Tracey and Grant, and the late Ashley. Dear grandmother to Jordan, Meagan, Elspeth, Tess, Ben and Rose, and great- grandmother to Zailie and Avana. Special thanks to the staff at Claire House for all the wonderful care and support given to Gwen and family. A Memorial Service will be held at Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Friday 31 January 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
