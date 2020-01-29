|
RAWLINGS, Gwenyth Corinne. Passed away peacefully at Claire House Rest Home on 27 January 2020 aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Reg. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Shelley and Euan, Dean, Tracey and Grant, and the late Ashley. Dear grandmother to Jordan, Meagan, Elspeth, Tess, Ben and Rose, and great- grandmother to Zailie and Avana. Special thanks to the staff at Claire House for all the wonderful care and support given to Gwen and family. A Memorial Service will be held at Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Friday 31 January 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020