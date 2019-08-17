|
MOERENHOUT, Gwennith Alison. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 14, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Arnold. Loved Mum of Lisa and Paul, and Simon and Jan. Treasured Nana of Nash, Joel, and Jay. Adored "GG" of Shane, Sasha, Mason, Chloe, and Sadie. You'll always have a special place in our hearts and will be missed by us all. A Service willl be held at the Number Two Chapel of the Waikumete Cemetery on Monday August 19 at 11am followed by an Interment.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019