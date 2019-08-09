Home

Gwenneth Elizabeth (Gwen) HURLEY

Gwenneth Elizabeth (Gwen) HURLEY Notice
HURLEY, Gwenneth Elizabeth (Gwen). Passed away peacefully at Evelyn Page Hospital on Saturday 3rd August 2019; aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Desmond. Dearly loved mother of Rob, Jules and Jeff. Loved grandmother of Marie, Fleur, Peter, Anna, Victoria and Richard and great grandmother to 13 great grand children. A wonderful life, well lived. Sincere thanks to the Evelyn Page Serviced Apartment staff and the Hospital staff for their loving care of Gwen during her years with them. A private family service has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
