Gwenith Grace (nee McCormick) (Gwenny) RACKLEY

Gwenith Grace (nee McCormick) (Gwenny) RACKLEY Notice
RACKLEY, Gwenith Grace (Gwenny) (nee McCormick). On Thursday 3rd October 2019 peacefully at Whakatane Hospital, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of her late husbands, Tom McCormick and Snow Rackley. Darling Mum of John, Linda, Janette, Pat (deceased), Carol, Rob (deceased), Susie, and their families. Nana of 20, Great Nana of 29, and Great Great Nana of 1. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held in the Knox Presbyterian Church, 83 Domain Road, Whakatane on Monday 7th October at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In accordance with Gwen's wishes please wear bright colours. In lieu of flowers donation's please to Mountain View Rest Home, Kawerau, C\- PO Box 2070 Whakatane. Communications please to the Rackley family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
