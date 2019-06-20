|
|
|
GILLARD, Gwenith Carol (Carol). On June 19th 2019 peacefully at Bob Owens Hospital, aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Geoff. Beloved mother and mother in law of the late Joyce and Russell Denne, Margaret Wilson, Claire and the late Grant Gillard, Tina and the late Ralph Gillard, and Bruce and Bronwyn Gillard. Treasured grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord". A funeral service for Carol will be held at the Mount Bible chapel, Monowai Street, Mount Maunganui on Monday 24th June at 1 pm to be followed by a burial. All communications to the Gillard Family C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
