GILLMORE, Gweneth Ellen. On Sunday 21 June 2020 the loved and loving aunt of Howard Johnston and Lyn, Brian Johnston and Naomi, of Jocelyn Armstrong, Rachel Walker, Barbara Marsh and Alison Pitman and their families, in Ivan Ward Centre, Selwyn Village, after living a long and independent life. A funeral service will be held in the Selwyn Village Chapel, Target Street, Point Chevalier, at 11.00 am on Saturday 27 June. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020