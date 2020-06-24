Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gweneth GILLMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gweneth Ellen GILLMORE

Add a Memory
Gweneth Ellen GILLMORE Notice
GILLMORE, Gweneth Ellen. On Sunday 21 June 2020 the loved and loving aunt of Howard Johnston and Lyn, Brian Johnston and Naomi, of Jocelyn Armstrong, Rachel Walker, Barbara Marsh and Alison Pitman and their families, in Ivan Ward Centre, Selwyn Village, after living a long and independent life. A funeral service will be held in the Selwyn Village Chapel, Target Street, Point Chevalier, at 11.00 am on Saturday 27 June. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gweneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -