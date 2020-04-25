|
PAYNE, Gwendolyn (Gwen) (nee Litchfield). Born November 15, 1918. Passed away on April 21, 2020. Gwen passed away peacefully at Aria Gardens Care Home in her 102nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford, much loved and admired mother of Patricia, proud grandmother of Michael, Robert and Stephanie and loving great grandmother of George, Edie and Maple. A private cremation has taken place and a family memorial will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the nursing staff of Aria Gardens who were fantastic in these difficult times.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020