Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn (nee Litchfield) (Gwen) PAYNE


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gwendolyn (nee Litchfield) (Gwen) PAYNE Notice
PAYNE, Gwendolyn (Gwen) (nee Litchfield). Born November 15, 1918. Passed away on April 21, 2020. Gwen passed away peacefully at Aria Gardens Care Home in her 102nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford, much loved and admired mother of Patricia, proud grandmother of Michael, Robert and Stephanie and loving great grandmother of George, Edie and Maple. A private cremation has taken place and a family memorial will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the nursing staff of Aria Gardens who were fantastic in these difficult times.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -