BROADLEY, Gwendolyn Garthney (Gwen) (nee Jones). Born October 30, 1920. Passed away on June 08, 2020. Died peacefully aged 99. Wife of Athol (deceased), mother of Denis (deceased) and Carolyn. Mother-in-law to Barbara, Mike and Nigel. Grandma to Warren Baker, Erin McGinley and Olivia Christiansen, and great grandma to their children. Respected Speech Language Therapist since 1944 and Life Member of their Association. Resthome resident in Dargaville 2013 - 2020. Sincere thanks to Dr Jim, and staff of Norfolk Court Resthome for their super-care of Gwen. The family arranged a private cremation. Carolyn will contact family, friends and former colleagues by phone and email with a tribute to Gwen's life in lieu of a memorial service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2020