CARRUTHERS, Gwendoline Phyllis Elizabeth (Gwen). Passed away comfortabley on 5 October 2020 at St Johns Hospital Epsom. Dearly loved wife of the late Buster. Treasured mother and mother-inlaw of John and Alice, Stephen, Anne-Marie and Keith. Loved nana of 7 granchildren and 11 great granchildren. Aged 88 years. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at Morrisons Main Chapel 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 9 October at 10am, followed by private cremation. All communications to c/- the Carruthers family PO Box 24464 Royal Oak 1345 and [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020