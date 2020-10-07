Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Gwendoline Phyllis Elizabeth (Gwen) CARRUTHERS

CARRUTHERS, Gwendoline Phyllis Elizabeth (Gwen). Passed away comfortabley on 5 October 2020 at St Johns Hospital Epsom. Dearly loved wife of the late Buster. Treasured mother and mother-inlaw of John and Alice, Stephen, Anne-Marie and Keith. Loved nana of 7 granchildren and 11 great granchildren. Aged 88 years. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at Morrisons Main Chapel 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 9 October at 10am, followed by private cremation. All communications to c/- the Carruthers family PO Box 24464 Royal Oak 1345 and [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020
