Gwendoline May ELLIS

Gwendoline May ELLIS In Memoriam
ELLIS, Gwendoline May. 30 September 1940 - 13 November 1993. To my darling Gwendoline May, you left me 26 years ago today. My life stood still, my tears silently and continually fall together with magic memories and the wonderful love you gave me during our years together. Memories of our life together at Pukepoto living with Granny Mati since 1948 when we first met is still very much still in my memory forever never to be forgotten ever. Love you my darling. Your loving husband, friend and soulmate, Richard Colenso Tuhohia Ellis.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
