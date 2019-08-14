Home

HENDERSON, Gwendoline Maud (nee Harris). On Monday August 12, 2019 at Waiapu House, Havelock North. Gwen passed peacefully into spirit, in her 97th year. Cherished wife of the late Brian. Loved Mum of Alison (Hastings), Glenys (deceased) and Bryce (Waiheke Island). Loved Nana of 5 and grand Nan of 11. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Waiapu Village. As per Gwen's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Henderson Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
