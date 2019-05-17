|
|
|
ROADLEY, Gwendoline Evelyn Mary (Gwen) (nee Matthews). At Te Mana Rest Home, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother of Ann and Bryce (deceased), Linda and Bruce, Raewyn and Barrie and Raymond (deceased), and Karen and Stephen. Loving Gran to her 8 grandchildren and Great Gran to her 10 great grandchildren. Gwen will lie at 203 Pukenui Road, Kaiwaka until her funeral service at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Maungaturoto, on Monday 20th May, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Gwen's family thank the staff at Te Mana for their love and care. All communications to Ann Cullen 203 Pukenui Road, Kaiwaka.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 17 to May 18, 2019
Read More