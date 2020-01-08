Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
Gwendoline Elaine (Elaine) (Roger) HOLLINGER

Gwendoline Elaine (Elaine) (Roger) HOLLINGER Notice
HOLLINGER, Gwendoline Elaine (nee Roger) (Elaine). On 6th January 2020, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Ronald Henry Hollinger. Loved Mother and Mother in Law of David and Lynn, Rodney and Nigel, Dianne and Robert, Peter and Michelle. Loved Nannie of Brent, Erin and Glen, Heidi, Hanna and Robbie, Carey and Anne. Loved Super Nan of Brodie and Alice, Kayla, Josh and Zac, Miria and Caleb, Lucy and Bobbie, Maverick and Zara. Loved first born of Gwen and Jim. Beloved sister of Doreen, Valerie, Bruce and Warwick. Loved Aunty Elaine of all her nieces and nephews. "The best friend, all of us will ever have" A Service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday, 10th January 2020 at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
