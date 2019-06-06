Home

Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Gwendoline Dora (Handley) CORTESI

Gwendoline Dora (Handley) CORTESI Notice
CORTESI, Gwendoline Dora (nee Handley). Passed away Wednesday 5th June 2019 surrounded by her family. Cherished wife of the late Ted, treasured Mum of the late Muriel, Rose and Grant, Helen and Vinnie, and Steven. Special Nana to Steven and Emma, the late Letania, Harley and Laura, Sarah and Rebecca. Big Nana to Ollie, Alizayh, Emma and Paige. The service will be at The Elms, 15 Mission St, Tauranga at 2pm, Friday 7th June. 'To know her was to love her'



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
