HEPPLESTON, Gwendoline Beatrice (Gwen). On 23 October 2019, at The Croft Timaru with family by her side, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy, treasured mum of her sons Garry and partner Aleida, the late Ross, Kelly, and Stephen, Nona to Sabina, special Nana of her grandchildren, adored aunty of her nieces and nephews and well respected by her many friends in Timaru. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru on Tuesday 29 October, at 2:00pm (or via live-stream, contact Betts for the link), followed by private cremation. A very special thanks to the angels at The Croft Rest Home. Messages to the Heppleston family C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940. Betts Funeral Services Timaru
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 25, 2019