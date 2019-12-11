|
AUSTIN, Gwendoline (Gwen). Peacefully at her son's home in Hikutaia, on 9th December, 2019; aged 82 years. Dearly loved Mum of Terry, Glen and Joanne, Vanessa and Shorty, and the late Mark and Rick. Cherished Nana of seven Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held in the Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Friday 13th December at 11:00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019