Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
AUSTIN, Gwendoline (Gwen). Peacefully at her son's home in Hikutaia, on 9th December, 2019; aged 82 years. Dearly loved Mum of Terry, Glen and Joanne, Vanessa and Shorty, and the late Mark and Rick. Cherished Nana of seven Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held in the Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Friday 13th December at 11:00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages: [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
