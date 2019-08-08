Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Anne (nee McBurney) (Wendy) ROBINSON

Add a Memory
Gwendoline Anne (nee McBurney) (Wendy) ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON, Gwendoline Anne (Wendy) (nee McBurney). Went to be with her Lord, in her 80th year, on Monday 5th August, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Tommy. Loving mother of Margaret, Thomas, Barry and Wenda. Devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Daughter of James (late) and Norah (late) McBurney. Sister of Valerie (late) and Samuel (late) McBurney. Sister in law of Jack, Billy (late), Jim (late) and Jean Shaw and the entire family circle from Northern Ireland. Memorial service to be held at 1.00pm, Monday 12th August at Patumahoe Community Church, 31 Patumahoe Rd, Patumahoe. Viewing by appointment at Grahams Funeral Services, West Street, Tuakau. Donations in lieu of flowers to Patumahoe Community Church.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendoline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.