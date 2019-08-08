|
ROBINSON, Gwendoline Anne (Wendy) (nee McBurney). Went to be with her Lord, in her 80th year, on Monday 5th August, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Tommy. Loving mother of Margaret, Thomas, Barry and Wenda. Devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Daughter of James (late) and Norah (late) McBurney. Sister of Valerie (late) and Samuel (late) McBurney. Sister in law of Jack, Billy (late), Jim (late) and Jean Shaw and the entire family circle from Northern Ireland. Memorial service to be held at 1.00pm, Monday 12th August at Patumahoe Community Church, 31 Patumahoe Rd, Patumahoe. Viewing by appointment at Grahams Funeral Services, West Street, Tuakau. Donations in lieu of flowers to Patumahoe Community Church.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019