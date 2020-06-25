|
REID, Gwendoline Ann (nee Beever). The loving and devoted wife of Dennison (Denny) for 65 years died after a short illness on Sunday 22 June 2020, aged 86. She was the devoted mother of Christopher (deceased), Shelley, Virginia and Ray, Willa and Elizabeth, Selina and Craig and loved and respected Grandmother of Isana, Zoe and Alex, Amara, Christi, Gloria, John and Sophie. A private family farewell has been held to honour a wonderful and generous wife, mother and grandmother.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2020