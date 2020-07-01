|
COE, Gwendolen Rae (Rae) (nee Whitehead). Born June 25, 1943. Sadly passed away on June 28, 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Lawrence, loved mother and mother in law of Jim and Judith, Janeane and Hank, adored Nana of Tara and Aaron. No longer by our side but forever in our hearts. Thanks to the efforts of staff at Auckland and Middlemore Hospitals and Franklin Hospice. Memorial service to celebrate Rae's life is to be held Friday July 3, 1.00pm at the Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club. In lieu of flowers please donate to Franklin Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2020