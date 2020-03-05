Home

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
SYKES, Gwenderline. Passed away on Tuesday 3 March 2020, at Elmwood Village Manurewa, aged 97 years. Wife of the late Frank. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary, Linda and the late Brian, Lawrence and the late Lavinia, John and Jenny, Judy and Gwynn. Little nana to 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren. A service will be held in the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 9 March at 12.30 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
