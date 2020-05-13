Home

Gwenda Maureen (nee Eathorne) (Gwen) O'NEILL

Gwenda Maureen (nee Eathorne) (Gwen) O'NEILL Notice
O'NEILL, Gwenda Maureen (Gwen) (nee Eathorne). Of Palmerston North, formerly of Opotiki, born in Waimate. Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on Tuesday 12 May 2020, aged 88 years. Treasured wife of the late Bill. Cherished Mum of Gerard and Atsuko, Juls and Chris Dodd, Jayne and Paul, Trish, Leighanne and Darryl Gledhill. Adored Nana to her 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Messages to the O'Neill family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Due to current circumstances, a small family service will be held on Friday 15 May 2020. Gwen will be laid to rest with Bill at Hillcrest Cemetery, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020
