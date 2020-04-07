Home

Gwenda Marie (Smith) BENTON

Gwenda Marie (Smith) BENTON Notice
BENTON, Gwenda Marie (nee Smith). Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 5 April 2020, at Aria Park Hospital in her 87th year. Gwen was the lifelong friend and confidante of Jim. She was a much loved and loving mum to Ross, Steve and Lorene, Robert and Tracy, Graham and Debbie, Sue and Wayne. Mum was also a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Betty and Josie. Due to the current situation, a private service will be held with a family remembrance to be organised in the near future. You will live in our hearts forever mum.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
