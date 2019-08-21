Home

Gwenda Louisa (nee Cammick) (Gwen) BROWN

BROWN, Gwenda Louisa (Gwen) (nee Cammick). Passed away peacefully at Ambridge Rose Manor on Monday 19 August 2019, in her 101st year. Much loved wife of the late Matt. Cherished mum of Carolyn and Graeme. Adored Nana of Michael. At Peace. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Ambridge Rose for their wonderful care and attention to mum in her last years. A cremation was held 21 August 2019 with an afternoon tea to celebrate Gwenda's life to be held on 31st August 2019 at 2.30pm at Carolyn's place. All communications to Carolyn.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
