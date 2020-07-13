Home

WEBB, Gwen (nee Barnett). Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th July 2020 in Kerikeri in her 100th year. Very much loved Mum to Joan and Ray, Des and Jill, Lois and Ken. Beloved Nana to six grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild. Loved sister to May and Eleanor. As per her wishes, Gwen will be cremated at the Far North Memorial Gardens Crematorium in Kerikeri at 1pm on Monday 13th July 2020. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at the Kerikeri Retirement Village who cared for Gwen.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020
