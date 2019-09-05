Home

Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
06-759 0912
Gwen SCOTT

SCOTT, Gwen. Much loved wife of the late Len Scott of Kapuni passed away peacefully on Sunday 1 September 2019 at St Kilda's in Cambridge. Gwen, sister to Dawn Gray and the late George Rogers, is survived by her four children Wayne and Glenda, Kay, Grant and Gaynor, and Roger and Kaz, as well as her 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer, or posted to PO Box 11-288, Manners St Postshop, Wellington, 6142. The family welcomes you to celebrate Gwen's life at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Friday 6 September 2019 at 11am. Followed by a private committal. Vospers Funeral Services New Plymouth
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
