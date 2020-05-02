Home

SAI LOUIE, Gwen. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday 26th April 2020. Aged 94 years. Beloved widow of Ernie (deceased) will be sadly missed by her sons - Bruce, Chris and Tim, daughter in law - Andrea, grandchildren (por por) - Frances, James, Edward (deceased) and Alice and great grandson Noah. Thanks to all the staff at Mercy Parklands for her care. A private family burial will be held. A Celebration of Gwen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Auckland can be made online at www.dementiaauckland.org.nz or forwarded direct to PO Box 5132, Victoria Street, Auckland, 1010. All communication to the Sai Louie family: PO Box 133227, Eastridge, Auckland 1146.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
