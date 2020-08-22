|
MCFLINN, Gwen (nee Ritchie). Born May 04, 1933. Slipped away gently in her sleep on August 21 2020 in the very early hours. Cherished wife of her soul-mate Murray (deceased). Much loved mum of Kerrie, Sharen, Garry and Grant. Loving nana to Karl, Toni, Leigh, John, Michael (deceased) and Adam, and great-grandnan to 10. Much loved sister of Beth and Joyce, and Jackie and Bryan. Music and theatre were her passion. Her gorgeous smile and ready sense of humour were with her all the way and she will be missed enormously. Very special thanks to Ultimate Care Oakland staff and residents for the genuine love and care you all gave mum. You went the extra mile, and we are forever grateful. A service celebrating mum will be held on Wednesday 26th August at 1 pm, at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Ave, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020