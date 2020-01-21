Home

Gwen Mary FERGUSON

Gwen Mary FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON, Gwen Mary. On 20 January 2020, surrounded by her family at home. A much-loved friend and soul mate of Malcolm for 60 years. A loving, inspirational caring mother and friend of Colin and Suzi, Stephen and Annaliese, Russell and Michele. Will be cherished and missed by her granddaughters Morgan, Ella, and Zara. A service for Gwen will be held at the Wakatere Boating Club, Narrow Neck Beach Devonport, at 11.30am on Tuesday 28 January followed by private cremation. Please feel free to donate to the North Shore Harbour Hospice in lieu of flowers. www. harbourhospice.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
