Gwen (Lawrence) MACKAY

Gwen (Lawrence) MACKAY Notice
MACKAY, Gwen (nee Lawrence). Passed away peacefully on 18th July 2019, at North Shore Hospital surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of John, who passed away three weeks ago. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Fiona and Cameron, Neil and Fiona. Treasured Nana to Amy, Phoebe, Ben and Will. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland on Friday the 26th of July, at 10:00 am, followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
