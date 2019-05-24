FRANCIS, Gwen. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 21st May, 2019, at home aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill; much loved mother of Raewyn, Kerry and Judith; mother in law of Ken, Gary and John; grandmother of Mark, Rebecca and John, Andrew and Joanna, Jo and Tony, Chris (Kip) and Rebecca, Claire and Neil, Kelly and Troy; great grandmother of Alana, Rakesh, Ali, Freddie, Sophie and Xavier. She will be missed so much by so many. Rest in Peace. Thanks for being you. A Celebration of Life for Gwen will be held at St. Andrew's Church, Queen Street, Pukekohe on Tuesday 28th May at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation. All communication to Grahams Funeral Services 09 236 8919. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's Church, Buckland, would be appreciated.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 24 to May 25, 2019