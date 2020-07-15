|
|
|
GRAVESON, Gwen Elizabeth. On 12th July 2020, peacefully at Hetherington House Waihi. Aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack). Dearly loved mother and mother in- law of Stephen and Carolyn, Philip and Stephanie, and stepmother of Don and Judy. Precious nana of Leisha and Brad, Kristy, Matthew and Linda, Josh and Chelsea, Caleb and Anna, Zach and McCauley, Rose and Josh, and Anne. Special great nana to Zackary, Riley, Jessica and Joshua. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held at Waihi Baptist Church, corner Kenny Street and Gilmour Street, Waihi on Saturday 18th July at 11.30am followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to the Graveson family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641. Now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020