SMALLMAN, Guy Ngaiterangi Roger. Kua torona te ringa a Ihowa. On August 1, 2019, Guy Ngaiterangi Roger Smallman passed peacefully surrounded by his loving whanau. Dearly loved husband of Mary, father to Lib and Andrew, Ashley, Ngaiterangi and Pura, Rikihana and Mere and papa to all his mokopuna. Tangi at Hirangi Marae, Turangi. Ra nehu will be on Monday 5, August, at 11am. Ma te Mangai hei tautoko mai, aianei ake nei, Ae. Communications to the Smallman family C/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019