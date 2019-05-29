JANSEN, Dr Guy Elwyn MNZM. Of Wellington. On 27 May 2019 aged 84 years. Much loved husband of Judy; father and father-in-law of Nicola and Chris (Pennsylvania), Michael (Brisbane) and Gregory and Jen (Darwin); grandfather (Fufa) of Grace, Emily and Oliver; brother and brother-in- law of Warren and Lola, Ross (deceased) and Rhyl, Marcelle and Ross, Murray and Adrienne, George and Fay, Rachel and Peter, Roger and Judy, and Marcia; and fond uncle of Jansen, Pilkinton and Rolls nieces and nephews and their families. Remembered with affection by his many friends. Respected and celebrated by past and present colleagues, students and friends in the choral world in New Zealand and overseas. In lieu of flowers, donations to Scripture Union New Zealand, PO Box 760, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Tributes and messages may be sent to Nicola Kiver, [email protected] or to 'The Family of Guy Jansen', c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A private cremation will take place. A Memorial Service will be held soon, date to be advised. Affordable Funeral Directors (Wellington) Ltd FDANZ Ph: 0800 333 309 Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019