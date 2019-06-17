|
TUFFIN, Guy Donald. 12 October 1961 - 14 June 2019 lovingly cared for by many true hearts during his life, has returned to his maker. He is missed already by Allan, Bernadette, Rebecca and Nathan McEvoy; and all the Totara Farm Trust whanau. A celebration of Guy's life will be held at Fountain Funeral Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura, on Wednesday 19 June at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation. Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty Guy, you're free at last...
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
