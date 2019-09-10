Home

Guy Beattie MEREDITH

Guy Beattie MEREDITH Notice
MEREDITH, Guy Beattie. Born 20 November 1943. Passed away at home in Havelock North. Loved husband to Betty. Dearly loved father to Sarah and Claire. Father in law/ now in charge of the harem Andrew. Dearly loved Poppa to Paige. Loved brother to Peter, Kay and their families. A service for Guy will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday September 13, 2019 at 2.00pm followed by refreshments in the Crestwood lounge. Messages to the Meredith family can be sent to: Mary Doyle, 3 Karanema Drive, Havelock North 4130, New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
