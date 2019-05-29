|
STEPHEN, Guilderroy (Roy). On 28th May, 2019 passed away peacefully at his home, after a long illness. Much loved husband and best friend of Robyn, dearly loved son of Bunty and the late Guilderroy, loved brother of Isobel, Christine, and the late Ken, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Peace at last. A celebration of Roy's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 31st May, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Stephen family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
