WESBONK, Grietje (Margaret). Passed away peacefully on the 4th January 2020 aged 98 at Summerset by the Sea. Dearly loved wife of the late Eelke, treasured mother and mother in law to Henry and Yvonna, Eric and Donna, Adrian and Sandy. Oma to 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A cremation has already taken place according to Margarets wishes. A memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the St Pauls Presbyterian Church, corner Main Rd and Mulgan Street Katikati, 2pm Tuesday 7th January. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ruel Foundation at the service or online givealittle.co.nz/org/ruelfoundation. Messages to the family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020