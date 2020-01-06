Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Pauls Presbyterian Church
corner Main Rd and Mulgan Street
Katikati
Resources
More Obituaries for Grietje WESBONK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grietje (Margaret) WESBONK

Add a Memory
Grietje (Margaret) WESBONK Notice
WESBONK, Grietje (Margaret). Passed away peacefully on the 4th January 2020 aged 98 at Summerset by the Sea. Dearly loved wife of the late Eelke, treasured mother and mother in law to Henry and Yvonna, Eric and Donna, Adrian and Sandy. Oma to 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A cremation has already taken place according to Margarets wishes. A memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the St Pauls Presbyterian Church, corner Main Rd and Mulgan Street Katikati, 2pm Tuesday 7th January. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ruel Foundation at the service or online givealittle.co.nz/org/ruelfoundation. Messages to the family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grietje's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -