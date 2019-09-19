|
|
|
HAMMON, Greta Rangimarie (nee Tana). Passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday 17 September 2019. Much loved wife of Richard and cherished mother of Tui and Allan, George and Rusty, Floss and Darren, Les and Helene, Richard and Charlene, Vikki and John, Teddy and Chrissy and all her mokopuna. Funeral service will be held at Parirau Marae, Tana Road, Matakohe on Friday 20 September 2019 at 11.00am. "You are our sunshine"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019