Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Greta HAMMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greta Rangimarie (Tana) HAMMON

Add a Memory
Greta Rangimarie (Tana) HAMMON Notice
HAMMON, Greta Rangimarie (nee Tana). Passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday 17 September 2019. Much loved wife of Richard and cherished mother of Tui and Allan, George and Rusty, Floss and Darren, Les and Helene, Richard and Charlene, Vikki and John, Teddy and Chrissy and all her mokopuna. Funeral service will be held at Parirau Marae, Tana Road, Matakohe on Friday 20 September 2019 at 11.00am. "You are our sunshine"



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.