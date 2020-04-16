Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
Greta Margaret (Hanson) FRENCH

Greta Margaret (Hanson) FRENCH Notice
FRENCH, Greta Margaret (nee Hanson). On 14th April 2020, peacefully at Auckland City Hospital after a short illness, aged 87 years. Much loved daughter of the late Catherine and Edwin, adored wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Karen and Bevan and son in law Phil. Special Grandma of Amanda. Due to the current situation, a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date to celebrate Greta's life. Forever in our hearts mum. All communications to the French Family c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
